Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,008.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

