DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,778,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.