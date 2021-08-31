Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

