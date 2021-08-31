Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

