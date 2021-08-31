Databroker Price Tops $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1,826.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

