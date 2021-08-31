DAV Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $711,529.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $810,357.06 and $711,529.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

