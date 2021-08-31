David A. Kaufman Sells 1,060 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BLL traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $95.96. 2,241,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

