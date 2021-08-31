David A. Lorber Acquires 400 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,596.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,731. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PFX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFX. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PhenixFIN in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

