David M. Shaffer Sells 7,100 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 374,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

