David M. Shaffer Sells 7,100 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 374,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
