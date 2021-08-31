DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 5.4%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $652.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
