DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 5.4%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

