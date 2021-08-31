DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,103.26

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,103.26 ($79.74) and traded as low as GBX 6,094 ($79.62). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,158 ($80.45), with a volume of 113,708 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,015.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,103.26.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.