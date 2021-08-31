DDKoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,532.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $955,914.35 and $9,532.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010802 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008662 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

