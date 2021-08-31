Decentraland Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $186.78 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,094,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,376,543 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

