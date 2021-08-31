Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.36% of Deckers Outdoor worth $38,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.45. 257,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.