DECOIN Trading Down 34.2% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $9,867.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,647,545 coins and its circulating supply is 55,378,922 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

