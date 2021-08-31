DEEPSPACE Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $198,918.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,267,129 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

