Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

NYSE DE opened at $378.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.71. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.