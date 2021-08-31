Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Deere & Company worth $428,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.49. 39,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average is $360.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

