Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 158.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $381.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

