Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.54. 31,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,621. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.