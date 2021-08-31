Define Market Capitalization Reaches $59.50 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Define coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00006537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $188.80 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Define has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00130636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00162301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.50 or 0.07303452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.90 or 1.00172967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.23 or 0.00845957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars.

