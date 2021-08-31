DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,056 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.