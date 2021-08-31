DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 65,604 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,604 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 188.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

