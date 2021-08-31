DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 94,419 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,419 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

