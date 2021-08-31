DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TWTR stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
