DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twitter were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.