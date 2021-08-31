DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $482.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.