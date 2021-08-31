DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 231,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 132,005 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,685,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

PEG opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.