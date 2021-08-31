DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.07 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.