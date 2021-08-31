DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

