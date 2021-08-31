DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

