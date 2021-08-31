DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.96 and its 200-day moving average is $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

