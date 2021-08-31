DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $22.76 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.