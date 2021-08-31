DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $25.75 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

FRC opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.63. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

