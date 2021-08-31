DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $10,597,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

