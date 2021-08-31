DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 142.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.