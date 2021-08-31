DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 128,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.