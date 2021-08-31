DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 180,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.59% of Ameresco worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

