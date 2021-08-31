DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 19,853 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

