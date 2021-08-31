DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 213,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

