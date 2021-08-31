DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,360 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,568,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after buying an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

