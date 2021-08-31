DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $584.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

