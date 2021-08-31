DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,463 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

