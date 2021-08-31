DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 117,362 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Bentley Systems worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.81. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

