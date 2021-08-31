DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,482 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.