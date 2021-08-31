DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,678 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

