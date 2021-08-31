DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 40,161 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.50 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

