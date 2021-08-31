DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 53,201 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average of $216.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.