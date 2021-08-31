DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,455 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

