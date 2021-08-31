DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,050 shares of company stock worth $18,107,216. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

