Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,182,000.

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 192,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

